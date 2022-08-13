iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 89,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,162. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,595,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.