iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

