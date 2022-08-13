iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
