iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

