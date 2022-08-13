iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,492,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

