iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stock Position Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.19. 88,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,693. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $154.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20.

