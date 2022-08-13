ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,464. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

