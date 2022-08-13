Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $887,044.68

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $887,044.68 and approximately $67,971.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

