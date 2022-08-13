Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €18.78 ($19.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a one year high of €30.90 ($31.53).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

