Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.05. 4,084,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

