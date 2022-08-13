Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL remained flat at $2.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,363. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.
