Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL remained flat at $2.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,363. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

