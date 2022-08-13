Kalata Reaches One Day Volume of $219.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Kalata has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $21,093.82 and approximately $219.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
