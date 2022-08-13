Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.60.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $277.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,125,045. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $381,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

