KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,391,786 shares changing hands.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of £23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.74.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

