Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $75.62. 1,417,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,965. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kellogg by 35.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.