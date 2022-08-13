Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

