Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 70.2% in July

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KPRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

