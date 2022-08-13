Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of KRBP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.