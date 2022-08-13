KIWIGO Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
