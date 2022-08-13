KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $381.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

