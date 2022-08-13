Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,237. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Koppers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading

