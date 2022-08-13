Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.