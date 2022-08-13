Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

KRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.