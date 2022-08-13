K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.13 ($21.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.77. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €10.92 ($11.14) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($37.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

