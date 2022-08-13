KuCoin Token Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $2.88 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.74 or 0.00043813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063547 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

