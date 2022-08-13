Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLYCY remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 46.14%.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.