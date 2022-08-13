Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $13,389,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 725,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.