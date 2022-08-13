Landbox Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $30,562.63 and $43.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
