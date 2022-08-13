Landshare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,243.00 (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Landshare has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003526 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $19,243.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,459.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,652 coins and its circulating supply is 2,770,632 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

