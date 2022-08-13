Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSPR remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larkspur Health Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

