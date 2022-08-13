Lauren L. Valiente Purchases 429 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HCI stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.