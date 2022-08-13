Lauren L. Valiente Purchases 429 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HCI Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of HCI stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.64.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
Further Reading
