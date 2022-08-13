Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 38,211 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.