Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $99.84 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,331,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,844,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
OTIS traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $81.75. 1,758,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,216. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Further Reading
