Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 95,876 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,876 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 4.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $151,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 7,244,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. The firm has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

