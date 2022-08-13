Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 37,102 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,552,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,274,000 after buying an additional 2,036,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

