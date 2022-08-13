Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

