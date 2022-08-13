Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.23. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

