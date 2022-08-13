Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
LBSR stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.91.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.