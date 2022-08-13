Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

LBSR stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

