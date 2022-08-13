Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.27-$6.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.62-$1.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

LSI stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.57. 313,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.