Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

