Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

