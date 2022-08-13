Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,587.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

According to CryptoCompare, "Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity "

