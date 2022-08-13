Linear (LINA) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

