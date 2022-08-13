LINKA (LINKA) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $893,434.07 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063352 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

