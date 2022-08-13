Lisk Price Reaches $1.30 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00005271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $167.14 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00017642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

