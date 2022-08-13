Lowery Thomas LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,726,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

