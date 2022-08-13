Lowery Thomas LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $337.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,268. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.