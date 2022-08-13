Lowery Thomas LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,566. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

