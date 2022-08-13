LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 97.24% 14.93% 8.12% Franklin BSP Realty Trust -47.93% 14.45% 1.97%

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 9.17 $382.65 million $1.09 10.34 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 8.20 $25.70 million ($3.06) -5.14

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

