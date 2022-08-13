LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

LXP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 904,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,105. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In related news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,360 shares of company stock valued at $338,662. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

