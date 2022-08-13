Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Kristin Sverchek Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %

LYFT stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

